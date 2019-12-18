BETAP CND GLD MNR 2X BL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Down 1.2%

BETAP CND GLD MNR 2X BL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HGU)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.76 and last traded at C$16.76, approximately 305,296 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 732,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.51.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BETAP CND GLD MNR 2X BL CL A UNT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BETAP CND GLD MNR 2X BL CL A UNT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.