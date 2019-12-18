Benchmark Electronics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 21,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,448. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.89. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.