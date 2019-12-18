BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $641,772.00 and $31,491.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

