BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Insider Buys £3,879.44 in Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) insider Josephine Dixon bought 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £3,879.44 ($5,103.18).

Josephine Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BB Healthcare Trust alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Josephine Dixon purchased 3,008 shares of BB Healthcare Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £3,880.32 ($5,104.34).

Shares of LON BBH remained flat at $GBX 140 ($1.84) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 481,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.62. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BB Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.