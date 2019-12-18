Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $15.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,934,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,813,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.24 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.99. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

