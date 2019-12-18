Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading Up 6.9%

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.65, approximately 654,041 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 519,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNED shares. ValuEngine downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Barnes & Noble Education’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Master Fund Lp Outerbridge bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $32,200.00. Insiders acquired 1,718,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 133.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 88,629 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 15.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 481,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.