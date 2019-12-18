Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Declares Dividend of $0.20

Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Bank First National has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Bank First National stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,544. Bank First National has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.89.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael G. Ansay sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $313,317.75.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

