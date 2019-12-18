Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.19. 241,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,102,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Axos Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 95,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axos Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 724,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

