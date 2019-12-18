Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,242. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $117.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.43. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

