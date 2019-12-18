ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.59

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.59 and traded as high as $21.64. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 338,471 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$341.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$341,673.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$512,500.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

