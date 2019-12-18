Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Price Up 12%

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) rose 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.70, approximately 209,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 110,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

BCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Atreca in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $7,303,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $8,238,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $11,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $17,721,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

