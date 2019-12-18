Atonomi Trading 28.2% Lower This Week (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Atonomi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $102,197.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.62 or 0.06310889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

ATMI is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

