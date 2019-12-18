Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) COO Sells 30,000 Shares

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 973,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,840. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm had revenue of ($0.36) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Athersys in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 52.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 25,189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

