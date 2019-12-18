Asgard Hits 24 Hour Volume of $495.00 (ASG)

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded 138.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Exrates. Asgard has a market capitalization of $224,715.00 and $495.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Asgard has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asgard alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00187661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.01215614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00121033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Asgard is asgardecofund.io . Asgard’s official message board is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.