Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $770,793.00 and approximately $11,732.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014366 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000586 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,326,802 coins and its circulating supply is 122,026,813 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

