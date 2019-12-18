Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.67

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.67 and last traded at $97.65, with a volume of 495406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.