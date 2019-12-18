Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Down 6.3%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 729,281 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 497,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on APVO. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.99% and a negative net margin of 156.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 406,930 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 479,278 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 447,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

