Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Down 6.3%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 729,281 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 497,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Several research firms have issued reports on APVO. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 406,930 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 479,278 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 447,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
About Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.
