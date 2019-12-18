APR Coin (APR) One Day Volume Tops $93.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $38,930.00 and $93.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026231 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,423,609 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.