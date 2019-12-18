Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL) Trading Up 2.5%

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.42 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.42 ($0.29), approximately 63,224 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.07, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.45.

About Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL)

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, a tourism leisure company, manufactures, imports, rents, sells, and distributes recreational vehicles in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers motorhomes, campervans, and caravans under the Winnebago, Adria, and Talvor brands.

