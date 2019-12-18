Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.32, 10,009,799 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 5,039,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,841,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $40,222,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $26,865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $12,309,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

