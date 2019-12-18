Analysts Set UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) PT at GBX 1,050

Shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get UNITE Group alerts:

LON UTG traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,216 ($16.00). The stock had a trading volume of 835,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,474. UNITE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 793 ($10.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,181.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,070.51.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.