Analysts Set Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

HOOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hookipa Pharma stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 19,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,309. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

