Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million.

VYGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. 16,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $514.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

