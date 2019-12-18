Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post $0.86 EPS

Brokerages predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.84. Republic Services reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,709 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.69. 830,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,001. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

