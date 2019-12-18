Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.48). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVID. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

