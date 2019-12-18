Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. KAR Auction Services posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $126,648,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 143.9% in the second quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,565,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $37,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

