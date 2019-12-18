Analysts Expect Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.57 Million

Analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will announce $217.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $221.57 million. Forum Energy Technologies reported sales of $272.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full-year sales of $972.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $978.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $910.28 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $923.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FET. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

In related news, Director Andrew L. Waite bought 585,938 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FET. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,856 shares during the period. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter worth $439,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the third quarter worth $415,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 million, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

