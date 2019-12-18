Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to Post $0.28 EPS

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Resideo Technologies’ rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $11.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 150 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Ryder bought 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,749. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $109,645.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 34,615 shares of company stock worth $322,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 262.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

