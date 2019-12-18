Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.79 Million

Brokerages predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will post $617.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $616.02 million and the highest is $622.50 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $504.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 49.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.22. 240,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $214.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.