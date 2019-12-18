Analysts Anticipate DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $800.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $831.17 million and the lowest is $781.21 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $778.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.81. 1,298,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,107. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.35. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $136.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

