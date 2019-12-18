Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will report $357.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.24 million and the lowest is $352.80 million. Apogee Enterprises posted sales of $357.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $357.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.62 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 87,875 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 158,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

