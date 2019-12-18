Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.36 and last traded at $31.39, 2,852 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

