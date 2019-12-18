Amon Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. Amon has a market cap of $565,783.00 and approximately $500.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.01224350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00121551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,033,318 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.