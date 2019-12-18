AMO Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.52 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One AMO Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00188228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.01220107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026524 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,177,980,282 tokens. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.