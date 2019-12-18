Amino Network (AMIO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $705,948.00

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Amino Network has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $705,948.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.06277225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001424 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002611 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,978,023 tokens. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world . Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

