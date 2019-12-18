American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.36 Billion

Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) to post $11.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.41 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $10.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $45.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.75 billion to $45.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $48.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.46 billion to $48.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 219,150 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 217,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,023,731. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

