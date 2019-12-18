AMEN Properties, Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $20.00 (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 20.00 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $80.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMEN remained flat at $$760.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. AMEN Properties has a 12-month low of $665.00 and a 12-month high of $854.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $751.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.77.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AMEN Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

