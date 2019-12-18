Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.35

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.35 and last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 420519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,714,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Amdocs by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1,928.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,351,000 after buying an additional 3,328,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,019,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,163,000 after buying an additional 100,630 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

