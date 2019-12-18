Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

ALLY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.51. 1,472,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $213,379. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after acquiring an additional 360,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,067,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,715 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,074,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

