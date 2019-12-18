AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits Market Cap of $176,363.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. AllSafe has a market cap of $176,363.00 and approximately $425.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037977 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

