Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.01

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as low as $5.34. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 83,574 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,522,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 697,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 101.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 38,688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

