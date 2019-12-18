AI Doctor One Day Trading Volume Hits $117,627.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $117,627.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.28 or 0.06328224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002480 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinBene, Huobi, OKEx, Bit-Z, Allcoin, BtcTrade.im, BitForex and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.