Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGRX. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair raised Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,237. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.69. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 435,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $735,175.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

