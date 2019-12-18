AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.83

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 1388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGESY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

