AgaveCoin Price Hits $0.0425 (AGVC)

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $19,514.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AgaveCoin token can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. Over the last week, AgaveCoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AgaveCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00189829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.01234862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00119996 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Token Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org . AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AgaveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AgaveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.