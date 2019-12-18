African Gold (ASX:A1G) Stock Price Up 2.9%

African Gold Limited (ASX:A1G) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), approximately 47,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.12).

The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20.

African Gold Company Profile (ASX:A1G)

African Gold Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and exploits mineral resource projects in Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Agboville Gold Project comprising 1400 square kilometers of area located in Cote d'Ivoire, Abidjan. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

