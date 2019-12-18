Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.08

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $15.59. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 5,111 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This is a boost from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 239.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 310,409 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 14.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,535,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 194,939 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 31.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 205,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 49,006 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6,682.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the period.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.