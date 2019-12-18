Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.72

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.72 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 185967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll acquired 89,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,886,316.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,165.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 326,883 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,056 and have sold 1,058,831 shares valued at $39,599,232. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,432,000 after buying an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,888,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after acquiring an additional 312,472 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,000,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 963,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.