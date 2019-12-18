Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 948 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adobe stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $326.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.51 and a 200 day moving average of $289.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Adobe by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

