Adamas Finance Asia (LON:ADAM) Trading Down 21.3%

Adamas Finance Asia Ltd (LON:ADAM)’s share price fell 21.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24), 62,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 61,900% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and a PE ratio of -6.85.

Adamas Finance Asia Company Profile (LON:ADAM)

Adamas Finance Asia Limited, an investment holding company, invests primarily in unlisted assets in the areas of mining, power generation, telecommunications, and media and technology. The company owns a luxury resort and residential development project in Fujian province, Eastern China; engages in cultivating, processing, and distributing herbs for traditional Chinese medicine; and primarily holds interest in a dolomite magnesium limestone mine in Shanxi, China.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Finance Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Finance Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.